MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman facing her third OWI charge is pleading not guilty.

Lindsey Rae Schade, 29 of Mason City, was arrested on June 1 after a rollover crash on 250th Street, west of Mallard Avenue. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Schade was driving east when she went into the north ditch and rolled her vehicle onto its top, sustaining major damage.

Her trial is scheduled to start on November 3.