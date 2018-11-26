Clear

Mason City woman takes plea deal in meth case

Rachel Bendicksoni Rachel Bendickson

Warrant issued in March. Arrested in May.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 2:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman caught in a North Iowa drug sting is pleading guilty.

Rachel Adele Bendickson, 37 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. She was arrested in May after authorities said she delivered a little over one gram of meth to someone working with the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force.

Bendickson was a fugitive for two months before finally being picked up on a warrant.

No sentencing date has been set.

