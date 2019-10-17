Mason City woman sentenced to jail over dead cats

MASON CITY, Iowa – Animal neglect results in jail time for a Cerro Gordo County woman.

Luella Ann Duenow Scholl, 63 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to two counts of animal neglect. She was sentenced to three days in jail on each count with the sentences to be served one after the other. Scholl must also pay $630 in fines.

She was charged after two dead and three living cats were removed from her home on March 13. The living cats later had to be euthanized due to health problems. Mason City police say they had received several complaints about how the cats were being cared for at Scholl’s home.