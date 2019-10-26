Mason City woman sentenced for using a stolen credit card

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is sentenced for credit card fraud.
Angela Dawn Shave, 47 of Mason City, was accused of using a stolen credit card more than 30 times at convenience and grocery stores in Mason City between October 24 and November 1, 2018.
Shave pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a credit card and has been given three to five years of supervised probation and must pay a $100 fine. She must also pay $1,163.46 in restitution.
