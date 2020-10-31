Mason City woman sentenced for unreturned U-Haul truck

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is sentenced to jail for not bringing back a U-Haul truck.

Lacharr Michelle Robinson, 32 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Authorities say Robinson rented a truck from U-Haul Moving and Storage in Grand Prairie, Texas, on June 30, 2019, and never returned it.

Investigators say the truck’s appearance was altered, phony license plates were put on it, and Robinson drove the vehicle for over four months while knowing it was a rental.

Robinson was sentenced to 14 days in jail but given credit for 14 days already served.