Mason City woman sentenced for trashing a hotel room

Jennifer Lindquist

Received treatment after being found not competent to stand trial.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 11:19 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trashing a hotel room lands a woman a stay in jail.

Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 32 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense for an April 3 incident at Americas Best Value Inn. Law enforcement says she caused about $2,000 in damage to the room, including throwing things out the window that landed on a vehicle belonging to Energy Economics of Dodge Center, Minnesota.

The vehicle sustained about $1,500 in damage.

Lindquist has been sentenced to 60 days in jail, two years of probation, a $315 fine, and must pay restitution to her victims.

She was ruled not fit to stand trial after a mental competency hearing in June but that ruling was reversed after Lindquist received several months of treatment at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.

