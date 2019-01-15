Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City woman sentenced for stealing mom's credit card

Authorities say she charged $3,400 on it.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 1:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Charging thousands on her mother’s credit card results in probation for a North Iowa woman.

Marissa Castine Nichols, 32 of Mason City, reached a plea deal with prosecutors and entered a guilty plea to one count of forgery, reduced from a more serious charge of credit card fraud. Law enforcement says Nichols got a credit card out of a box from under her mother’s bed and racked up more than $3,400 in charges between June 30 and July 23, 2018.

Nicholas has now been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and has been ordered to pay restitution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 19°
Another cloudy day but it's the warmest of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jayme Closs latest

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Animals impacted by government shutdown

Image

Rochester community helps families impacted by government shutdown

Image

Stewartville teachers get grant for special Lego kits

Image

Legos in the classroom

Image

"Rachel's Challenge" comes to Albert Lea

Image

Police policy oversight meeting

Image

Twins visit Mayo Clinic

Image

Iowa legislative session: "Right to Bear Arms"

Community Events