Mason City woman sentenced for stealing mom's credit card

MASON CITY, Iowa – Charging thousands on her mother’s credit card results in probation for a North Iowa woman.

Marissa Castine Nichols, 32 of Mason City, reached a plea deal with prosecutors and entered a guilty plea to one count of forgery, reduced from a more serious charge of credit card fraud. Law enforcement says Nichols got a credit card out of a box from under her mother’s bed and racked up more than $3,400 in charges between June 30 and July 23, 2018.

Nicholas has now been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and has been ordered to pay restitution.