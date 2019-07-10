Clear

Mason City woman sentenced for stealing from the Salvation Army

Shelly Hitchcock Shelly Hitchcock

Gets probation and must pay restitution.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who admitted to stealing from the Salvation Army is sentenced.

Shelly Ann Hitchcock, 39 of Mason City, has been given five years of supervised probation, must complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment, and will have to pay $350 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft in May.

Mason City police say that while Hitchcock worked as a cleaning lady at the Salvation Army, she stole a credit card and used it to buy over $1,000 in personal items. Investigators say the purchases happened in October 2018 and Hitchcock was arrested about two weeks later.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking cooler temps before heat and humidity return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/10

Image

Bait shortage affects summer fishing

Image

Iowa has poor ranking for bridges

Image

Award for Anti-Racism Efforts

Image

New Rochester City Department

Image

Crews Work to Reopen Roads

Image

Toward Zero Deaths Night

Image

Fountain Lake dredging

Image

Albert Lea Public Library wants your input

Storm Team 3: Hot and stormy days coming

Community Events