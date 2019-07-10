Mason City woman sentenced for stealing from the Salvation Army

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who admitted to stealing from the Salvation Army is sentenced.

Shelly Ann Hitchcock, 39 of Mason City, has been given five years of supervised probation, must complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment, and will have to pay $350 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft in May.

Mason City police say that while Hitchcock worked as a cleaning lady at the Salvation Army, she stole a credit card and used it to buy over $1,000 in personal items. Investigators say the purchases happened in October 2018 and Hitchcock was arrested about two weeks later.