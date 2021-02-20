Mason City woman sentenced for stealing from fast food restaurant

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A final sentence is handed down in a case of Burger King embezzlement.

Kristine Marie Morrow, 55 of Mason City, has been given three to five years of probation and must pay $5,000 in damages. Morrow has received a deferred judgment after pleading guilty to 2nd degree theft, which means this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes her probation.

Morrow and Angelina T. Hamilton of Mason City were arrested in January 2020. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says the two stole thousands of dollars while working at the Burger King station in the Diamond Jo Casino and the full restaurant nearby.

Hamilton previously pleaded guilty to the same charge as Morrow and also got a deferred judgment.