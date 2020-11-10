Mason City woman sentenced for setting a house on fire

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of setting a house on fire with a child inside is pleading guilty.

Aleah Rae Harris, 26 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to child endangerment and reckless use of fire. Mason City police say Harris poured gasoline onto a pile of clothing next to her home in the 200 block of 13th Place NE on December 20, 2019. According to court documents, Harris recklessly tossed a cigarette which started the clothes on fire and the flames spread to her house.

Harris’ three-month-old daughter was inside the home when the fire started but Harris got her out. The Mason City Fire Department says flames severely damaged the home and a firefighter was hurt falling off a ladder.

Harris has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $315 fine. She will be granted work-release privileges and may serve her sentence on consecutive weekends.