Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Mason City woman is going to federal prison for dealing meth.

Amanda Adams, 30, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Adams conspired to distribute at least 35 grams of meth in northwest Iowa between May and October 2019. Investigators say Adams and a co-conspirator sold fake meth to an individual cooperating with law enforcement in June 2019, then agreed to real meth to the same individual in October 2019.

Law enforcement says Adams was arrested after a high-speed car chase where two ounces of meth, a sawed-off shotgun, and an axe were found in Adams’ vehicle.

She’s been sentenced to five years and four months in federal prison, to be followed for four years of supervised release.