Mason City woman sentenced for meth dealing

Shannon Lybarger

Arrested during February warrant sweep.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested during a February warrant sweep is going to prison.

Shannon Renae Lybarger, 32 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Lybarger provided more than five grams of meth to a confidential informant in Mason City in July 2018.

Lybarger has been ordered to spend up to 10 years in state prison.

