Mason City woman sentenced for meth crime

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused meth dealer is sentenced in Cerro Gordo County.

Bridget Antonia Fleming, 34 of Mason City, was charged with possession with intent to deliver after authorities say she provided methamphetamine to a confidential informant in August 2018.

She pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation and was ordered to spend 180 days at a residential correction facility and three to five years on supervised probation.