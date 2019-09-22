Mason City woman sentenced for marijuana

MASON CITY, Iowa – A young woman accused of dealing marijuana pleads guilty to a lesser charge.

Brandi Joy Benson, 19 of Mason City, was arrested after a May 20 traffic stop in Mason City. An Iowa State Patrol trooper says “a lot” of marijuana was found in Benson’s purse and a large mason jar of the drug was found in her vehicle.

Benson was charged with possession with intent to distribute but has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana-2nd offense. She’s been sentenced to 14 days in jail, with work release, and two years of probation. Benson must also pay a $315 fine.