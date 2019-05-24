Mason City woman sentenced for insurance fraud

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman gets a deferred judgment for submitting phony insurance claims.

Amber Marie Griffin, 34 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to four counts of fraudulent insurance claims and one count of 2nd degree theft. She’s been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation and must pay $2,830 in restitution.

Authorities say Griffin created fake medical records to send in with her claim for thousands of dollars in insurance payouts.

If she successfully completes her probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.