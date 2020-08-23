Mason City woman sentenced for drunk driving and meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – Pleading guilty to drunk driving and drug possession leads to jail time for a North Iowa man.

Julie Ann Sankey, 59 of Mason City, has been sentenced to two days behind bars and three years of supervised probation. Sankey must also pay a fine of $1,250.

She was arrested on December 4, 2019, after she was pulled over in Mason City. Law enforcement says she had four baggies of methamphetamine with her.

Sankey eventually pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense and OWI-1st offense.