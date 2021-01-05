Mason City woman sentenced for diamond ring theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – Almost a year and a half after stealing a purse, a North Iowa woman is finally sentenced.

Shalonda Michelle Ackerman, 36 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and has been given a deferred judgment. Ackerman will served three to five year of supervised probation and pay a $750 civil penalty and $3,417.07 in restitution.

Ackerman was accused of stealing someone else’s purse at Rookie’s sports bar in Clear Lake on August 17, 2019. There was a diamond ring worth nearly $3,000 inside the purse.

She initially pleaded not guilty and her trial was rescheduled eight times before Ackerman finally entered a guilty plea.