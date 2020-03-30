Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City woman sentenced for credit card fraud

Accused of stealing a purse and using victim's card.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 6:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman gets a deferred judgment for pleading guilty to credit card fraud.

Chavon Dior Mayo, 30 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution. If she complies with that sentence, this conviction will be removed from her record.

Mayo pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card after police say she stole someone’s purse from a Clear Lake business in September 2019 and used the victim’s debit card at various locations in Mason City.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 46°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Nice weather to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Limiting screen time for kids?

Image

Hospitality Industry is Hurting

Image

Print Shop Helps Small Businesses

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/30

Image

Why do some counties seem immune to COVID-19?

Image

Increase in Domestic Violence

Image

Senator Klobuchar talks with Rochester leaders

Image

Social distancing restrictions extended

Image

Banks Help Customers During Pandemic

Image

Ramping Up Telehealth Efforts

Community Events