Mason City woman sentenced for credit card fraud

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman gets a deferred judgment for pleading guilty to credit card fraud.
Chavon Dior Mayo, 30 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution. If she complies with that sentence, this conviction will be removed from her record.
Mayo pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card after police say she stole someone’s purse from a Clear Lake business in September 2019 and used the victim’s debit card at various locations in Mason City.
