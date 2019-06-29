Clear
Mason City woman sentenced for biting her jailer

Pleaded guilty to assault.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 1:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Biting a jailer employee results in time behind bars for a North Iowa woman.

Neysha Lee Culley, 33 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to assault on a jailer causing bodily injury for a June 2 incident at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. Authorities say Culley was in custody for allegedly resisting arrest and when staff entered her cell, she bit a jail employee on the thumb.

Culley has been sentenced to 21 days in jail.

