Mason City woman sentenced for biting her jailer

MASON CITY, Iowa – Biting a jailer employee results in time behind bars for a North Iowa woman.
Neysha Lee Culley, 33 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to assault on a jailer causing bodily injury for a June 2 incident at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. Authorities say Culley was in custody for allegedly resisting arrest and when staff entered her cell, she bit a jail employee on the thumb.
Culley has been sentenced to 21 days in jail.
