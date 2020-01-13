MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is sentenced for barging into someone else’s home.
Lisa Lee Arnold, 54 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools. Law enforcement says she entered her victim’s home without permission sometime after midnight on October 23, 2019. Two adults and three children were inside the home at the time.
Court documents stated that Arnold’s blood alcohol content was .212 after her arrest, more than twice the legal limit.
She was sentenced Monday to two years of supervised probation.
Related Content
- Mason City woman sentenced for attempted burglary
- Mason City man sentenced for multiple burglaries
- Mason City man sentenced for violent burglary
- Man sentenced for attempted burglary in Austin
- Arson sentence for Mason City woman
- Mason City woman sentenced for meth dealing
- Mason City woman sentenced for meth crime
- Mason City woman sentenced for insurance fraud
- Mason City woman sentenced for marijuana
- Mason City man sentenced for theft and burglary
Scroll for more content...