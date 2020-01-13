Mason City woman sentenced for attempted burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is sentenced for barging into someone else’s home.

Lisa Lee Arnold, 54 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools. Law enforcement says she entered her victim’s home without permission sometime after midnight on October 23, 2019. Two adults and three children were inside the home at the time.

Court documents stated that Arnold’s blood alcohol content was .212 after her arrest, more than twice the legal limit.

She was sentenced Monday to two years of supervised probation.