Mason City woman sentenced for Hancock County violence

GARNER, Iowa – A violent outburst in Hancock County results in jail time for a Cerro Gordo County woman.

Amanda Jo Seely, 33 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to willful injury and assault on a peace officer for an incident on July 13 in Garner. Authorities say Seely entered a home in the 300 block of E 6th Street, grabbed a woman around the neck, threw her to the side, and then stomped a person lying on the couch.

Court documents state the person on the couch was taken to the hospital with possible broken ribs. Police say Seely then kicked an officer in the leg as she was being arrested.

She was sentenced Tuesday to seven days in jail, 180 days in a residential correctional facility, five years of probation, and a $430 fine.