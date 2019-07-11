Mason City woman sentenced for 800 grams of pot

MASON CITY, Iowa – Law enforcement says it found over 800 grams of marijuana in her home. Now she’s been sentenced to three years of supervised probation.
Brooke Loren Anthony, 22 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Investigators say the drugs were found in her home in January, along with packaging and a digital scale.
In addition to her probation, Anthony must pay $140 in victim restitution.
