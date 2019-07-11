Clear
Mason City woman sentenced for 800 grams of pot

Brooke Anthony Brooke Anthony

Drugs found in her home in January.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Law enforcement says it found over 800 grams of marijuana in her home. Now she’s been sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

Brooke Loren Anthony, 22 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Investigators say the drugs were found in her home in January, along with packaging and a digital scale.

In addition to her probation, Anthony must pay $140 in victim restitution.

Tracking cooler temps before heat and humidity return
