Mason City woman saved from phone thief

Store employee interrupted the crime when the woman tried to buy $500 gift cards.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 2:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Good Samaritan employee saved an elderly woman from con artists Monday.

The Mason City Police Department says the 82-year-old woman went to a local business and tried to by $500 gift cards. An employee of the store became suspicious and contacted law enforcement. Police went to the elderly woman’s house and answered several calls where Caller ID showed them coming from Jamaica.

Police say they spoke to the caller, who kept hanging up and then calling back and repeatedly asking to speak with the 82-year-old woman.

Mason City police say these kind of criminals ask victims to buy pre-loaded credit/debit cards, which makes the chances of recovering any money “extremely remote” after the criminal has drained them. These kind of con artists are also described as relentless and will sometimes re-victimize the same people over and over.

If you are unsure about someone calling you and asking for money, contact a trusted family member, a personal banker, or local law enforcement before doing anything.

Community Events