Mason City woman recounts her recovery from COVID-19

MASON CITY, Iowa - A coronavirus survivor talks about what it was like recovering from the virus.

Retired Mason City teacher Deadra Stanton says she most likely contracted the coronavirus back in March at a Chicago airport.

She spent six days in the hospital, although she did not need a ventilator. It took about two and a half months to recover and she's still dealing with some lingering effects. Her sense of balance is still a little shaky and she has been suffering from what she calls a 'foggy brain.'

As a retired teacher, she worries about the spread of coronavirus in schools and says teachers going back into the classroom will need to be prepared.

"If i were still teaching at my age, If I went back, I would be wearing scrubs every day. I would have a thermometer in one pocket of my scrubs and I would have hand wipes in the other pocket of my scrubs," said Stanton.

She also said even though she has coronavirus antibodies now, she still plans on wearing a mask and hopes other people do the same.