Mason City woman receives a Quilt of Valor

MASON CITY, Iowa - A North Iowa nurse that served during three wars is receiving a special honor.

Agnes Lewis is the newest recipient of the Quilt of Valor, as a way of saying thank you for her service as a nurse during World War II, as well as the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

The quilts are all made by a group of volunteers who sew them by hand or machine. Lewis is now one of just over 200,000 veterans nationwide who have received a quilt.

She was nominated for the honor thanks to the daughter of her friend.

"She said that she was going to. She did and then she told me so I was surprised. Very surprised."

Being awarded the honor means a lot to her, and adds that there are also plenty of potential nominees out there.

"I think they should nominate. There's a lot of veterans I think that deserve it, so anybody that nominates them, it would be a good idea. There's a lot of veterans here in Mason City that deserve it."

The Quilt of Valor Foundation began in 2003 by founder Catharine Roberts, who envisioned a quilt to be a sense of healing and wellbeing. The first quilt was given to a soldier from Minnesota who lost his leg while serving in Iraq.