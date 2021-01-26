Mason City woman pleads not guilty to stealing from disabled adult

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing money from a disabled adult is pleading not guilty.

Tayla De Register, 30 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial starting March 9 for dependent adult abuse-exploitation over $100. Authorities say Register was working as a caretaker for a disabled person when she stole her victim’s debit/credit card.

Court documents state that between June 6 and September 3 of 2020, Register used the stolen card to make ATM cash withdrawals and online purchases totaling $4,033.20.