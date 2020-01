Mason City woman pleads not guilty to meth possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City woman arrested for drugs after a traffic stop is pleading not guilty.

Julie Ann Sankey, 58, is accused of possession of methamphetamine-3rd or subsequent offense, OWI-1st offense, and driving while license is barred. She was pulled over December 4, 2019, in the area of 19th Street and S. Monroe Avenue and law enforcement says she had four baggies of meth.

A trial is scheduled to begin on March 17.