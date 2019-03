Mason City woman pleads not guilty to jail contraband

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman charged with smuggling drugs into the Cerro Gordo County Jail is pleading not guilty.

Erin Elizabeth Hanson, 35 of Mason City, is accused of introducing contraband into a correctional facility. Authorities say she mailed Suboxone, a painkilling drug, to an inmate in May 2018.

Hanson’s trial is scheduled to begin on June 11.