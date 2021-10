MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of leading law enforcement on a drunken car chase is pleading not guilty.

Laura Ann Lukes, 36 of Mason City, is charged with OWI-3rd or subsequent offense and eluding.

Authorities say she refused to pull over for law enforcement on August 30 and had to be stopped by officers using their vehicles to box her in on Highway 122 W.

Her trial is scheduled to start on December 14.