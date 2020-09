MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman in pleading not guilty to dealing meth in Cerro Gordo County.

Crystal Dawn Pennington, 32 of Mason City, is accused of providing methamphetamine to an individual cooperating with law enforcement. The alleged drug deals happened in April and June of 2019.

Pennington has entered not guilty pleas to two counts of possession with intent to deliver meth. Her trial is scheduled to begin on January 12, 2021.