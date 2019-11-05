Clear
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to accused purse theft

Shalonda Ackerman
Shalonda Ackerman

Trial set for January 2020.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 2:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman accused of stealing a purse is pleading not guilty.

Shalonda Michelle Ackerman, 35 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning January 7, 2020, for 2nd degree theft and two counts of credit card fraud.

Law enforcement says Ackerman stole someone else’s purse at Rookie’s sports bar in Clear Lake on August 17, 2019. There was a diamond ring worth nearly $3,000 inside the purse. Ackerman is also accused of using her victim’s debit cards at various Mason City businesses to buy over $150 worth of items.

