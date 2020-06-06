Mason City woman pleads not guilty to U-Haul truck theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of not returning a U-Haul truck is pleading not guilty.

Lacharr Michelle Robinson, 32 of Mason City, is charged with 1st degree theft and is scheduled to stand trial on September 22.

She’s accused of renting the truck on June 30, 2019, from U-Haul Moving and Storage in Grande Prairie, Texas, and never returning it. Authorities say the truck’s appearance was altered, phony license plates were put on it, and Robinson drove the vehicle for over four months while knowing it was a rental.