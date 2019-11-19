Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mason City man sentenced for fatal crash Full Story

Mason City woman pleads not guilty to October burglary

Accused of entering someone else's home around midnight.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial has been scheduled for a woman accused of a drunkenly barging into someone else’s home.

Lisa Lee Arnold, 54 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree burglary for an October 23 incident in the 400 block of S. Polk Avenue. Authorities say Arnold entered the victim’s home sometime after midnight without permission. Two adults and three children were inside at the time.

Court documents state that Arnold’s blood alcohol content after her arrest registered at .212, more than twice the legal limit.

Her trial is set to start on January 14, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Tracking an active pattern for the midweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Ambulance headed for Haiti

Image

Housing Voucher update

Image

Golden Apple

Image

New Learning Center

Image

Sargeant Grain Co. Wraps Up Season

Image

Staying Healthy During Thanksgiving Flights

Image

Skyway Ordinance

Image

Kellar Sentenced for Deadly Crash

Image

Intercultural City

Image

Porch Pirates

Community Events