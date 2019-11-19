Mason City woman pleads not guilty to October burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial has been scheduled for a woman accused of a drunkenly barging into someone else’s home.

Lisa Lee Arnold, 54 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree burglary for an October 23 incident in the 400 block of S. Polk Avenue. Authorities say Arnold entered the victim’s home sometime after midnight without permission. Two adults and three children were inside at the time.

Court documents state that Arnold’s blood alcohol content after her arrest registered at .212, more than twice the legal limit.

Her trial is set to start on January 14, 2020.