Mason City woman pleads not guilty to Floyd County burglaries

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City woman accused of repeatedly burglarizing a rural Floyd County home is pleading not guilty.

Sarah Sue Schilling, 40, is charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Schilling targeted the same home in the 1200 block of 215th Street several times between June 9 and June 15.

She’s accused of forcing her way inside, damaging two safes, and stealing items. Damage caused during the burglaries was estimated to be over $1,500.

Schilling is now scheduled to stand trial beginning September 16 in Floyd County District Court.