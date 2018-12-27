MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a woman accused of using a stolen credit card more than 30 times.
Angela Dawn Shave, 46 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty to credit card fraud and commission of specified unlawful activity. Authorities say she charged $1,163.46 on a stolen credit card at multiple convenience and grocery stores in Mason City between October 24 and November 1.
Shave’s trial is due to begin on February 26, 2019.
Related Content
- Mason City woman pleads guilty to using a stolen credit card
- Mason City woman accused of stealing her mother's credit card
- Grafton man pleads not guilty to credit card fraud
- Daughter pleads not guilty to using her mom's credit card
- Mason City man pleads guilty to trespass
- Mason City couple pleads guilty to forgery
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to attacking a woman
- Mason City woman pleads guilty to marijuana charge
- Mason City woman pleads guilty to OWI and child endangerment
- Not guilty plea in Charles City credit card fraud
Scroll for more content...