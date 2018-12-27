Mason City woman pleads guilty to using a stolen credit card

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a woman accused of using a stolen credit card more than 30 times.

Angela Dawn Shave, 46 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty to credit card fraud and commission of specified unlawful activity. Authorities say she charged $1,163.46 on a stolen credit card at multiple convenience and grocery stores in Mason City between October 24 and November 1.

Shave’s trial is due to begin on February 26, 2019.