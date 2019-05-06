Clear

Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing from the Salvation Army

Shelly Hitchcock Shelly Hitchcock

Law enforcement says she stole a credit card and bought over $1,000 in personal items.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is pleading guilty to stealing from the Salvation Army.

Shelly Hitchcock, 39 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of 2nd degree theft. Authorities say that while Hitchcock worked as a cleaning lady, she stole a credit card from the Mason City office of the Salvation Army and used it to buy over $1,000 in personal items.

Investigators say the items were bought in October 2018 and Hitchcock was arrested about two weeks later.

A sentencing hearing is set for June 24. 2nd degree theft is a class “D” felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

