Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing from disabled adult

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman has pleaded guilty to stealing money from a disabled person.

Tayla De Register, 30 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to dependent adult abuse – exploitation over $100. De Register was accused of stealing a disabled person’s debit/credit card while working as a caretaker.

Investigators say De Register used the stolen card to make ATM cash withdrawals and online purchases totaling $4,033.20 between June 5 and September 3 of 2020.

De Register has been granted a deferred judgment and ordered to spend a year on supervised probation and pay $2,000 in damages. If she successfully completes probation, this conviction will be removed from her record