Mason City woman pleads guilty to meth dealing

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine.

Shannon Renae Lybarger, 32 of Mason City, was picked up on an outstanding warrant on February 13. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Lybarger provided more than five grams of meth to a confidential informant July 18, 2018. The drug sale reportedly happened in Mason City.

Lybarger is pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Her sentencing is set for April 8.