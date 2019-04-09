Mason City woman pleads guilty to insurance fraud

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of submitting thousands of dollars in phony insurance claims is pleading guilty.

Amber Marie Griffin, 34 of Mason City, is charged with four counts of fraudulent insurance claims and one count of 2nd degree theft. Investigators say Griffin created fake medical records to send in with her claims for a total of $9,075 in insurance payouts.

Griffin has entered a guilty plea on all counts and is due to be sentenced on May 20 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.