Mason City woman pleads guilty to insurance fraud

Amber Griffin Amber Griffin

Submitted phony claims for thousands of dollars in medical insurance payouts.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of submitting thousands of dollars in phony insurance claims is pleading guilty.

Amber Marie Griffin, 34 of Mason City, is charged with four counts of fraudulent insurance claims and one count of 2nd degree theft. Investigators say Griffin created fake medical records to send in with her claims for a total of $9,075 in insurance payouts.

Griffin has entered a guilty plea on all counts and is due to be sentenced on May 20 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
