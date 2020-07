MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested in early December is pleading guilty to drunk driving and drug possession.

Julie Ann Sankey, 58 of Mason City, was pulled over on December 4, 2019, in Mason City. Law enforcement says she had four baggies of methamphetamine with her.

Sankey has now entered guilty pleas to possession of meth-3rd of subsequent offense and OWI.

Her sentencing is set for August 19.