Mason City woman pleads guilty to dealing pot

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman accused of having more than 800 grams of marijuana in her home is pleading guilty.

Brooke Loren Anthony, 22 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10.

Law enforcement says it found the drugs when it searched Anthony’s home on January 10, along with drug packaging and a digital scale.