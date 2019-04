Mason City woman pleads guilty to dealing meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman caught in a February warrant sweep is pleading guilty.

Vickie Lynn Johnson, 57 of Mason City, is one of several people arrested on outstanding drug charges in Cerro Gordo County in mid-February. She’s now entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Authorities say Johnson delivered the drug to someone in August 2018.

She’s due to be sentenced on June 3.