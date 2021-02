MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of setting fire to two vehicles is pleading guilty.

Aleigha Jean Bakkum, 21 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced on April 5 for 2nd degree arson.

Authorities say Bakkum set two vehicles on fire in the 600 block of South Maryland Avenue on June 18, 2020. The flames also wound up damaging a garage. Court documents state the residence where the vehicles were set on fire was occupied at the time.