Mason City woman pleads guilty over dead cats

MASON CITY, Iowa – After dead and seriously ill cats were removed from her home, a woman is pleading guilty to two counts of animal neglect.
Luella Duenow Scholl, 63 of Mason City, was charged after a March 13 search of her home led to the removal of two dead and three living cats. The living cats later had to be euthanized due to health problems. Mason City police say they had received several complaints about the cats not being adequately taken care off at Scholl’s home.
According to court documents, Scholl has agreed to a plea deal that would see her sentenced to six days in jail and have to pay $630 in fines. A plea hearing is scheduled for October 16.
