MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman already serving time is pleading guilty to another crime.

Jennifer Mae Filbrandt, 36 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Authorities say around 5.5 grams of meth were found at Filbrandt’s home after a search on September 25, 2019.

Her sentencing is now set for February 22. Filbrandt is currently in prison for violating her parole on 2016 convictions for drug and burglary charges in Cerro Gordo County.