Mason City woman found fit for trail on hotel vandalism

Jennifer Lindquist

Received treatment after court-ordered mental evaluation.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of trashing a Clear Lake hotel room is found competent to stand trial.

Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 32 of Mason City, was charged with two counts of 2nd degree criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana after an April 3 incident at Americas Best Value Inn. Law enforcement says Lindquist broke furniture, the window, and the air conditioning in a room, then threw things out the window which landed on a vehicle belonging to Energy Economics of Dodge Center, Minnesota.

Authorities say the damage to the hotel room was about $2,000 and the damage to the vehicle was roughly $1,500.

After a competency hearing in June, Lindquist was ruled to be suffering from a mental illness and was not fit to stand trial. She was sent to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center for treatment. An October progress report to the District Court stated that Lindquist is not competent to stand trial, something Lindquist agreed with in court documents.

No trial date has been set, however.

