Mason City woman facing multiple felony charges in connection to Floyd Co. burglaries

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing multiple felony burglary charges in Floyd County.

Sarah Schilling, 40, is facing three counts of felony burglary and a felony count of criminal mischief in connection to alleged crimes in rural Floyd County.

Schilling is accused of burglarizing a home on multiple occasions from June 9 to June 15 of this year.

Court documents state Schilling forced entry into the residence in the 1200 block of 215th St. in Rockford and stole items. Two safes were damaged at the residence, including a green long-gun liberty safe.

The damage estimate was in excess of $1,500.