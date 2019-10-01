Clear
Mason City woman facing felony theft charge was allegedly in possession of drugs in jail

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 11:23 AM

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A Mason City woman accused of theft is facing additional charges after she allegedly took marijuana into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Chavon Mayo, 30, of Mason City, is facing charges of second-degree theft, possession of contraband in a correction facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said on Sept. 17 Mayo took a purse from a business in the 300 block of Main Ave. in Clear Lake.

The victim’s purse contained a diamond wedding ring valued at nearly $3,000, and Mayo is accused of using the victim’s debit card at various locations in Mason City, court documents state.

While being booked into jail Tuesday, authorities said Mayo had marijuana on her person despite telling police twice that she did not.

