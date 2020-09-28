Mason City woman facing felony drug charges after pipe found in baby's sock

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop resulted in a deputy finding a pipe sticking out of a baby's sock.

Jami Garcia is being held in the Worth County Jail on $12,000 bond after being arrested over the weekend.

Garcia was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped after the driver was visiting someone at the jail.

The driver was known to have a suspended driver's license, and Garcia, who had valid Cerro Gordo County warrant, was found in the backseat.

Garcia tried to conceal the pipe in a baby's sock that was on the floor, according to court documents.