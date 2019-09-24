Clear

Mason City woman facing felony charge over purse theft

Shalonda Ackerman
Law enforcement says there was a diamond ring inside.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 9:25 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused purse thief is facing some serious charges.

Shalonda Michelle Ackerman, 35 of Mason City, is charged with 2nd degree theft and two counts of unauthorized use of credit cards. Authorities say Ackerman stole someone else’s purse at Rookie’s sports bar in Clear Lake on August 17.

Court documents state there was a diamond wedding ring in the purse worth about $2,950. Investigators say there is also surveillance video of Ackerman using her victim’s debit cards at various Mason City businesses to buy $167.07 worth of items.

The criminal complaint against Ackerman was filed on Saturday. She was arrested Monday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail a little after 9 pm. She is being held on $15,000 bond.

Court documents refer to other defendants in this matter but they are not identified by name.

